Ceasefire Tensions Propel U.S. Stocks Amid Market Optimism

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as investors closely watched potential progress towards a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The market was also wary of President Donald Trump's escalating threats should Iran fail to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, standing firm, rejected the U.S. proposal for an immediate ceasefire, instead demanding a permanent end to hostilities, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

Despite these tensions, a report suggested ongoing discussions among the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators, offering some reassurance to investors. This positivity allowed key indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to maintain their upward momentum, marking potential gains for a fourth day straight. Market strategist Ryan Detrick remarked on the painstaking volatility but expressed optimism for corporate America's upcoming earnings season.

The conflict has shaken the market for over a month, alongside rising crude prices and inflation fears. Even though the S&P continues to recover, it's still down about 4% since tensions began. Economists also noted a slowdown in the U.S. services sector and rising inflationary pressures, adding to the complex economic landscape.