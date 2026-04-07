Middle East Conflict Triggers Economic Turmoil: IMF's Stark Forecast

The recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East is poised to exacerbate inflation and stifle global economic growth, as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of its upcoming World Economic Outlook. Iran's effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has caused unprecedented disruptions in global energy supply, significantly affecting oil and gas transportation.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated that even a quick resolution to the conflict would necessitate a reduction in growth forecasts alongside an increase in inflation expectations. However, should the conflict persist, the economic ramifications are expected to become even more pronounced, with particularly severe impacts on poorer nations lacking energy reserves.

The World Food Programme has warned of potential hunger crises if the conflict extends further, given the sharp rise in prices for crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Collaborative efforts from the IMF, IEA, and World Bank are underway to address the extensive economic and energy-related repercussions of the ongoing conflict.