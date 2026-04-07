Oil Market Tensions Soar Amidst Hormuz Strait Standoff

Oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday following heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with President Donald Trump threatening significant action should Iran fail to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose by 57 cents per barrel, reaching $110.34, while U.S. crude futures increased by $1.26, quoted at $113.67. Trump's ultimatum has introduced significant pressure on the oil market, amidst ongoing geopolitical disputes.

Iran dismissed a U.S. proposition for a ceasefire, emphasizing a need for permanent conflict resolution. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz—carrying 20% of global oil—has intensified supply disruption fears, affecting refinery operations worldwide. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts continue as the U.N. Security Council prepares to vote on safeguarding commercial shipping through the contested strait.