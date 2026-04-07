Power Shift: China’s Bold New Energy Strategy Amid Global Uncertainty
China's President Xi Jinping has urged the rapid development of a new energy system to enhance national security. The strategy highlights hydropower and nuclear expansion, backed by a continued reliance on coal. This initiative comes as global energy markets react to geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for swift action in the development of a new energy system, a move aimed at bolstering the country's energy security amidst global market instability triggered by conflict in Iran. Xi's remarks, delivered through state broadcaster CCTV, emphasized the strategic importance of hydropower and nuclear energy, alongside renewables.
The Party Central Committee is reportedly in tune with evolving global energy trends and has made significant decisions to advance new energy security measures. These include leveraging China's predominant coal energy mix while simultaneously pursuing cleaner, low-carbon technologies to fuel the world's second-largest economy and ensure both environmental responsibility and energy reliability.
In recent efforts, China has embarked on significant energy projects, including the world's largest hydropower dam construction on the Tibetan Plateau and a new solar thermal power plant by the China General Nuclear Power Group. As China remains a major player amidst global energy dynamics, these developments underline its dual commitment to both traditional and renewable energy sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- hydropower
- nuclear power
- coal
- renewables
- energy security
- solar power
- Tibet
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