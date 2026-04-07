Markets on Edge: U.S.-Iran Conflict Heightens Investor Uncertainty

Global stock markets faced uncertainty on Tuesday amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The possibility of escalating conflict in the Middle East has kept investors cautious, with oil prices remaining elevated at nearly $110 per barrel.

The crisis, sparked by the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, has disrupted key oil transit routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, raising inflation fears. Despite hopes for a resolution, talks have stalled as U.S. President Donald Trump set a negotiation deadline for Tuesday evening.

Investor sentiment is on edge. Some market participants are hedging risks while others await developments. The ongoing tension has affected global growth forecasts, with concerns about stagflation growing as inflation pressures rise.