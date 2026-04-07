Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh Agriculture: The Farmer Registry Initiative

Uttar Pradesh's agriculture sector is primed for transformation, as the state rolls out a farmer registry designed to deliver government scheme benefits transparently and rapidly to farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged comprehensive integration of this registry with agriculture-related departmental schemes. This move aims to provide registered farmers priority access to resources like seeds, fertilizers, and farm equipment.

Emphasizing swift action, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite registration efforts through a campaign mode, organizing special camps for maximum farmer participation. Officials were also directed to work collaboratively across various departments to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)