Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh Agriculture: The Farmer Registry Initiative
Uttar Pradesh is set to launch a comprehensive farmer registry aimed at ensuring that government scheme benefits are delivered transparently to farmers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized integrating this registry with various agriculture-related schemes for priority access to resources and directed officials to accelerate the registration process across districts.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's agriculture sector is primed for transformation, as the state rolls out a farmer registry designed to deliver government scheme benefits transparently and rapidly to farmers.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged comprehensive integration of this registry with agriculture-related departmental schemes. This move aims to provide registered farmers priority access to resources like seeds, fertilizers, and farm equipment.
Emphasizing swift action, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite registration efforts through a campaign mode, organizing special camps for maximum farmer participation. Officials were also directed to work collaboratively across various departments to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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