South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik is embarking on a strategic mission to secure crude oil and naphtha supplies as disruptions persist in the Strait of Hormuz. Kang is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to hold talks with key stakeholders.

South Korea, heavily reliant on the Hormuz route for its energy imports, is urgently diversifying its supply lines. Already, a 24-million-barrel supply deal with the UAE has offered some relief, but the focus is now on securing long-term supply stability.

To mitigate risks, the government is working with international partners to safeguard 26 South Korean-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and has secured alternative crude oil sources from 17 countries to cover upcoming demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)