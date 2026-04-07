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China Stocks Hold Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

China's stock market remained stable on Tuesday as investors focused on Middle Eastern conflicts and oil prices. Despite these challenges, the impact on China's economy has been minimal. Significant developments in global energy strategies and trade policies are also influencing market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:21 IST
China Stocks Hold Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices
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China's stock market showed resilience on Tuesday, maintaining stability amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices. Despite potential economic disruptions, the effect on China's markets has been minimal.

The Shanghai Composite Index remained steady by midday, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped slightly at 0.3%. Investors returning from the holiday are closely watching developments in the Middle East as the U.N. Security Council prepares to vote on securing commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy-related shares experienced gains following President Xi Jinping's push for a new energy system, while chipmaking stocks rose due to anticipated policy support after U.S. proposals to restrict chipmaking equipment exports to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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