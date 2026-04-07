World Health Day 2026: A Call for Unified Science-Driven Health Action

The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region has issued a call for urgent, science-led action and a robust One Health strategy to tackle increasingly complex health risks, coinciding with World Health Day 2026. Dr. Catharina Boehme emphasized the escalating health challenges driven by climate variability and changing disease patterns that demand a cohesive science-based response.

This year's World Health Day theme, 'Together for Health. Stand with Science,' focuses on centering scientific evidence in policymaking and public health initiatives to ensure effective, timely interventions. In line with the theme, the WHO-WMO joint Climate and Health programme is advancing a South Asia Hub for the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Supported by the Wellcome Trust, and in coordination with the South Asia Climate and Health Desk and the India Meteorological Department, the Hub seeks to leverage scientific data for early warnings and protective measures against extreme heat.

Dr. Boehme highlighted the ongoing regional cooperation that exemplifies the One Health approach, integrating climate and public health knowledge to safeguard communities. Notable initiatives include Bangladesh's enhanced dengue outbreak systems, Sri Lanka and Bhutan's zoonotic disease strategies, India's digital health surveillance expansion, and Thailand's proactive government response to infectious diseases. WHO urges increased investment in interoperable surveillance, data-sharing, and scientific analytics to sustain this momentum and support global health resilience.

On World Health Day, WHO appeals to governments for science-based policies, scientists to share practical evidence, health workers to uphold science in practice, and communities to trust and implement informed health behaviors. With the rising complexity and interconnectedness of health risks, solidarity in science and community responsibility are vital for a resilient future.

(With inputs from agencies.)