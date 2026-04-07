Jet Engines Fuel Ukraine's Defense Amid Supply Crunch

European mini jet engine manufacturers are significantly boosting output to avert a shortage that could impede Ukraine's deep-strike drone program, essential in its war against Russia. These engines, integral to drone operations, are faster and more cost-effective than traditional missiles, providing a strategic advantage for Ukraine.

However, industry sources and officials have flagged a bottleneck in the production of these engines, a key component in reducing Europe's dependence on U.S. supplies. Ukrainian defense representatives confirm the shortage as a major limitation on drone production, emphasizing the challenges in obtaining essential materials.

Despite these constraints, companies like PBS Group are scaling up operations, with plans for joint ventures to enhance output. The growing importance of mini turbojet engines has attracted new market entrants and investments, reflecting the strategic importance of these components in modern warfare.