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Kazakhstan's Strategic Coal Production Expansion by 2026

Kazakhstan plans to boost coal production by 11.2% by 2026, reaching 128.9 million tons, according to energy minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov. In 2025, production was 115.9 million tons, with a significant portion used domestically and 30 million tons exported to countries like Russia and Poland. The country holds the 10th largest coal reserves globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST
Kazakhstan's Strategic Coal Production Expansion by 2026
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  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is on track to increase its coal production by 11.2% by 2026, according to energy minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov. The ambitious plan aims to boost the country's output to 128.9 million tons from the 115.9 million tons produced in 2025.

A significant portion of this coal output, specifically 85.9 million tons in 2025, was utilized for municipal and domestic needs, as well as internal consumption. Kazakhstan exported 30 million tons of coal, with major destinations including Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Turkey, India, and Malaysia.

With coal reserves of around 33.6 billion tons, Kazakhstan ranks 10th globally, underscoring its important role in the global coal market.

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