Kazakhstan's Strategic Coal Production Expansion by 2026

Kazakhstan is on track to increase its coal production by 11.2% by 2026, according to energy minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov. The ambitious plan aims to boost the country's output to 128.9 million tons from the 115.9 million tons produced in 2025.

A significant portion of this coal output, specifically 85.9 million tons in 2025, was utilized for municipal and domestic needs, as well as internal consumption. Kazakhstan exported 30 million tons of coal, with major destinations including Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Turkey, India, and Malaysia.

With coal reserves of around 33.6 billion tons, Kazakhstan ranks 10th globally, underscoring its important role in the global coal market.