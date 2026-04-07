Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis

European shares showed little movement on Tuesday with ongoing Middle East tensions and critical deadlines for peace negotiations keeping investors wary.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a marginal increase, while major regional indices experienced mixed trading. Notably, Germany's DAX saw a slight decline, whereas London's FTSE 100 saw a modest rise.

The banking sector led gains amidst a generally cautious market environment, in juxtaposition to the lagging performance of the information technology sector. Concerns over US-Iran hostilities and potential US legislative actions aimed at curbing exports of chipmaking technology to China contributed to market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)