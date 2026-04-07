Oil Prices Surge Amid Tensions in Hormuz Strait

Amid intensifying geopolitical tensions, oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday. With a U.S.-imposed deadline in sight, President Donald Trump has warned Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz or confront potential military strikes, particularly targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Brent crude futures saw a rise of $1.44 to $111.21 per barrel as of 0700 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude surged $2.32 to $114.73 a barrel. Trump's ultimatum, demanding the reopening of this critical maritime oil channel by 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday), has raised concerns worldwide over the disruptions to the global oil supply chain.

The response from Tehran was a rejection of U.S. ceasefire proposals relayed through Pakistan. This rejection leaves diplomacy teetering, with continued threats and actual attacks in the region exacerbating the instability. The U.N. Security Council is expected to deliberate on measures to secure maritime activities in the Strait, although consensus remains elusive due to geopolitical stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)