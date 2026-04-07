Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Tensions in Hormuz Strait

Oil prices are climbing as U.S. President Donald Trump demands Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face military action. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices both increased, reflecting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East impacting global oil supply. Diplomatic talks remain fragile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:12 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Tensions in Hormuz Strait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid intensifying geopolitical tensions, oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday. With a U.S.-imposed deadline in sight, President Donald Trump has warned Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz or confront potential military strikes, particularly targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Brent crude futures saw a rise of $1.44 to $111.21 per barrel as of 0700 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude surged $2.32 to $114.73 a barrel. Trump's ultimatum, demanding the reopening of this critical maritime oil channel by 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday), has raised concerns worldwide over the disruptions to the global oil supply chain.

The response from Tehran was a rejection of U.S. ceasefire proposals relayed through Pakistan. This rejection leaves diplomacy teetering, with continued threats and actual attacks in the region exacerbating the instability. The U.N. Security Council is expected to deliberate on measures to secure maritime activities in the Strait, although consensus remains elusive due to geopolitical stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

 India
2
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

 India
4
Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026