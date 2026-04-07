China's Stocks Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and High Oil Prices
China's stock market showed stability on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging up slightly amidst Middle East tensions and rising oil prices. Market attention is on geopolitical developments and their economic impacts on China's economy, which remains so far relatively unaffected by the global energy price rise.
China's stock market exhibited steadiness on Tuesday as the Shanghai Composite Index recorded a modest increase of 0.3%. Investors are keeping a close watch on Middle East conflicts and oil price trajectories.
Market participants coming back after the Tomb-Sweeping Day are particularly concerned about heightened geopolitical tensions and their economic impact, especially as the U.N. Security Council deliberated over a vote regarding shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the global unrest, China's energy-related shares saw gains, driven by President Xi Jinping's calls for enhanced energy system planning. Meanwhile, chipmaking stocks surged with anticipated policy support from Beijing amid proposed U.S. export restrictions on related technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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