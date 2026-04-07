South Korea's Strategic Moves Amidst Hormuz Disruptions

South Korea is taking decisive steps to ensure energy stability as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten its vital supply lines. Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik is heading to Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to negotiate agreements securing crude oil and naphtha supplies.

In a briefing, Kang emphasized the need for diversification, as over half of the country's naphtha and a significant portion of its crude oil imports traverse the Strait. The initiative follows a recent deal with the United Arab Emirates to alleviate short-term pressures, with shipments already arriving at South Korean ports.

As part of broader efforts, the government is collaborating with international partners to safeguard South Korean vessels in Hormuz and has secured extensive alternative supplies from 17 nations. Industry officials report a downturn in local refinery operations, prompting appeals for energy conservation among households and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)