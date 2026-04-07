Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global stock markets experienced volatility on Tuesday, with oil prices climbing past $110 per barrel. The increase comes as investors reacted nervously to a looming deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for negotiations with Iran, amid fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The ongoing U.S.-Iranian conflict after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—an essential corridor for oil shipments—has stirred inflation concerns as Brent crude futures rose significantly. Markets are tense as they await outcomes from talks and Trump's deadline for reaching a deal.

While European stocks slightly rose, prompting cautious optimism, American indices remained steady. Investors are seeking guidance as potential resolutions remain uncertain, with risks of further disruptions looming over global markets.