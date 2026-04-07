Turkey Faces Volatile Energy Scenario Amid Iran War Fears

Amidst the geopolitical turmoil sparked by the Iran war, Turkey remains steady in maintaining its energy supply security. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar assured the public that the situation, despite being volatile, is under control. He made these comments during a press session on Monday evening following a cabinet meeting.

Turkey, an emerging market heavily reliant on energy imports, has successfully kept its dependence on Middle East oil at a manageable ten percent, even as global energy prices escalate. The absence of natural gas supply cuts from Iran, Turkey's fourth largest supplier, further underscores Turkey's diversified energy strategy.

In efforts to ensure uninterrupted supplies, Bayraktar engaged in discussions with Hungary to secure the TurkStream pipeline which channels Russian natural gas through the Black Sea to Europe. This comes after explosive devices were discovered near the pipeline in Serbia, an incident that prompted a rare emergency defense council meeting by Hungary's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)