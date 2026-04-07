Left Menu

Turkey Faces Volatile Energy Scenario Amid Iran War Fears

Despite rising tensions from the Iran war, Turkey remains confident in its energy supply security, said Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. Turkey, a major energy importer, has managed to limit its dependence on Middle East oil and maintains the security of the vital TurkStream pipeline amid regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:38 IST
Turkey Faces Volatile Energy Scenario Amid Iran War Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Amidst the geopolitical turmoil sparked by the Iran war, Turkey remains steady in maintaining its energy supply security. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar assured the public that the situation, despite being volatile, is under control. He made these comments during a press session on Monday evening following a cabinet meeting.

Turkey, an emerging market heavily reliant on energy imports, has successfully kept its dependence on Middle East oil at a manageable ten percent, even as global energy prices escalate. The absence of natural gas supply cuts from Iran, Turkey's fourth largest supplier, further underscores Turkey's diversified energy strategy.

In efforts to ensure uninterrupted supplies, Bayraktar engaged in discussions with Hungary to secure the TurkStream pipeline which channels Russian natural gas through the Black Sea to Europe. This comes after explosive devices were discovered near the pipeline in Serbia, an incident that prompted a rare emergency defense council meeting by Hungary's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Deadly Altercation

Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Deadly Altercation

 India
2
Unwavering Oil Shipments Amidst Conflict: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Unwavering Oil Shipments Amidst Conflict: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium

 Global
3
Tragic School Van Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

Tragic School Van Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

 India
4
Iran Sets Preconditions for Lasting Peace Talks with the U.S.

Iran Sets Preconditions for Lasting Peace Talks with the U.S.

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026