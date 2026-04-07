European Shares Surge Amid Tensions in the Middle East

European shares rose on Tuesday, with media and banking sectors leading gains, as investors remained cautious due to the tense situation involving Iran's Strait of Hormuz. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6%, marking a nearly three-week high in the wake of the prolonged Easter weekend closure.

Positive sentiments were echoed across regional markets, with London's FTSE 100 up by 0.2% and Spain's IBEX gaining 1%. Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that investors are navigating the market with caution amid the potential for volatility fueled by fluctuating global headlines related to the conflict.

In corporate news, Universal Music Group shares soared 12.7% following Pershing Square's takeover proposal, boosting media stocks by 5.8%. Meanwhile, the eurozone faces inflationary pressures as energy costs rise due to geopolitical tensions, prompting potential interest rate hikes by the ECB. This economic backdrop contributed to mixed market dynamics across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)