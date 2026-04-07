Stocks on Edge as Iran Negotiations Stir Tensions

Investors approached Tuesday with caution as U.S. stock index futures remained muted. This came ahead of President Donald Trump's deadline concerning Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran holding firm against a ceasefire agreement. The situation has left markets in suspense.

Despite diplomatic efforts by Islamabad reaching a critical phase, skepticism surrounds Trump's ultimatum to Iran, as experts doubt Tehran will concede before the set deadline.

On the economic front, Medicare Advantage payments are slated to increase in 2027, pushing health insurer stocks upward. Investor focus remains on upcoming inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies amid ongoing Middle East tensions.