Electric Surge: Pakistan's EV Revolution Accelerates Amidst Middle East Crisis

The geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, especially concerning the Strait of Hormuz, has indirectly fueled an electric motorbike revolution in Pakistan. Amid heightened fears of fuel shortages and a spike in global fuel prices, consumers are turning their gaze towards electric vehicles (EVs) as a viable alternative.

This shift is evident as retailers like Haseeb Bhatti, who specializes in retrofitting petrol bikes with electric motors in Rawalpindi, are witnessing a 70% surge in sales. Ali Gohar Khan, another key player with a well-established EV franchise, echoes this sentiment, noting unprecedented interest and sales figures.

The government's Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) plan has been instrumental in this transition. offering a combination of subsidies and loans, it has garnered extensive applications, underscoring a collective move towards sustainable energy solutions. Chinese companies are at the forefront, providing the necessary hardware, yet concerns remain about infrastructure and after-sales service in this booming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)