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Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Oil prices remain volatile at around $110 per barrel as U.S. President Trump pressures Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian resistance to reopening the strait has resulted in a global scramble for oil, causing significant disruptions and market shifts, with geopolitical implications for oil-producing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:49 IST
Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff
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Oil prices held steady around $110 a barrel on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This crucial waterway is a conduit for nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply.

Brent crude futures were slightly down at $108.82 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude hit a recent high before settling at $112.30. As tensions rise, Iran's refusal to yield has escalated disruptions, impacting global oil supplies and prices.

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on safeguarding shipping routes amid this standoff. Meanwhile, key oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, have seen financial gains, while others face economic losses due to restricted oil flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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