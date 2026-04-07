Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Oil prices held steady around $110 a barrel on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This crucial waterway is a conduit for nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply.

Brent crude futures were slightly down at $108.82 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude hit a recent high before settling at $112.30. As tensions rise, Iran's refusal to yield has escalated disruptions, impacting global oil supplies and prices.

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on safeguarding shipping routes amid this standoff. Meanwhile, key oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, have seen financial gains, while others face economic losses due to restricted oil flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)