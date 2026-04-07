India Balances Fiscal Health Amid Oil Price Surge and Election Pressures
India remains on track with its fiscal deficit target, prioritizing infrastructure as it confronts rising oil prices and political pressures. Despite expecting no immediate budget revisions, austerity measures might be considered. The government focuses on targeted spending to balance capital development and subsidy expenses amidst geopolitical uncertainties.
India is determined to adhere to its fiscal deficit target, even as global oil prices spike due to Middle East tensions. The government is emphasizing capital spending on infrastructure while considering austerity measures in departments with unutilized funds, sources reveal.
The nation aims for a 4.3% GDP fiscal deficit for 2026/27, a slight reduction from last year. However, escalating oil prices pose a financial challenge. With excise duties already reduced to shield consumers from fuel cost hikes, economists predict potential slippage in fiscal goals.
Political factors also play a role, with impending state elections influencing the government's strategy on fuel pricing. To counterbalance increased subsidy spending, efficient allocation and spending cuts in certain ministries are expected, while capital expenditure remains a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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