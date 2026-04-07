Emerging Markets Rally Amid Middle East Tensions

Emerging market stocks experienced a notable rally on Tuesday, achieving their third straight session of gains. Investors, wary of the continuous stream of troubling news from the Middle East conflict, are selectively seeking profit opportunities despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The U.S.-Israel war with Iran, entering its sixth week, continues to impact investor sentiment. Despite a U.S. ceasefire proposal with Iran being rejected, selective forces in markets like Taiwan and South Korea drove growth, notably in the tech sector.

Elsewhere, Central European stocks made gains amid fluctuating political climates, with Poland and Hungary seeing positive movement on their equities and currencies. Meanwhile, in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah faced pressure, reflecting the broader economic challenges sparked by the Middle East turmoil.