Chevron’s Steady Stream: Tengiz Oil Exports Uninterrupted

Chevron, a leading player in the U.S. oil industry, reported on Tuesday that the export of crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz field has not been disrupted.

The assurance came following a statement from Russia's defense ministry, which alleged an attack by Ukraine on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's maritime transhipment complex facilities.

This complex, located at the port of Novorossiysk, is crucial as it transports Kazakh oil, including from Tengiz, to international destinations through Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)