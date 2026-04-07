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Chevron’s Steady Stream: Tengiz Oil Exports Uninterrupted

Chevron confirmed that crude oil exports from Kazakhstan's Tengiz field remain unaffected despite reports of an attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium facilities by Ukraine. The pipeline complex in the port of Novorossiysk handles oil shipments, including those from the Tengiz field, via Russia to the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:26 IST
Chevron’s Steady Stream: Tengiz Oil Exports Uninterrupted
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Chevron, a leading player in the U.S. oil industry, reported on Tuesday that the export of crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz field has not been disrupted.

The assurance came following a statement from Russia's defense ministry, which alleged an attack by Ukraine on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's maritime transhipment complex facilities.

This complex, located at the port of Novorossiysk, is crucial as it transports Kazakh oil, including from Tengiz, to international destinations through Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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