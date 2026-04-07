Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions

Global stock markets faced turbulence on Tuesday as oil prices climbed past $110 per barrel. Investor concerns grow with U.S. President Donald Trump's looming deadline for an Iran deal, threatening further Middle East conflict.

The possibility of escalation follows the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Tehran, which closed the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil transit, raising inflation fears. Despite hopes for a diplomatic resolution, no progress has been made.

Markets are apprehensive, with U.S. stocks showing a cautious stance. Brent crude futures increased by 1% to $111.69 a barrel. As the region's tensions rise, Trump threatens severe actions against Iran's infrastructure, prompting concerns of severe economic fallout.