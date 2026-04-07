Caspian Pipeline Consortium Weathering the Storm of Geopolitical Tensions
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) maintains stable operations despite recent alleged Ukrainian attacks on its facilities in the Black Sea. Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirms stable oil exports. The CPC, a critical infrastructure for Kazakh crude exports, witnessed damages but continued operations, underscoring geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remains stable, according to Kazakhstan's energy ministry, despite Russia's military claims of Ukrainian attacks on the Black Sea's loading facilities. Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of overnight attacks on the maritime complex in Novorossiysk, damaging a mooring point and igniting fires at oil reservoirs.
Kazakhstan's deputy energy minister, Sungat Yesimkhanov, assured continued stability in the oil sector and CPC exports. The CPC terminal, overseeing 80% of Kazakhstan's crude exports, experienced increased supply volumes last year. Despite an incident, the country monitors the situation keenly, offering no additional details.
While Ukraine hasn't commented on the attack allegations, CPC and notable shareholders like Chevron have also remained silent. The pipeline, including Kazakhstan's major oil field Tengiz, continues operations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Ukraine's history of targeting CPC infrastructure, emphasizing ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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