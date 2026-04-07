Delhi's 'Vayo Anand' Scheme: A New Lease on Life for the Elderly

The Delhi government is set to launch its 'Vayo Anand' scheme from May, aimed at creating dedicated recreational hubs for the elderly across the city. Under this initiative, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and NGOs focused on senior citizens will receive financial assistance to establish these centers.

The project has been allocated a budget of Rs 25 crore for the financial year 2026-27, with a plan to utilize Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board rain baseras and Municipal Corporation of Delhi community halls. Where indoor facilities are lacking, parks and traditional 'choupals' will be used.

The hubs will offer indoor games, yoga sessions, and basic health check-ups, supported by Rs 3 to 4 lakh in funding provided in two installments. The initiative aims to integrate elderly persons into their communities, offering a supportive environment for social engagement and relaxation.