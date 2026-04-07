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Oil Prices Surge Amid Hormuz Tensions and U.S. Deadline for Iran

Oil prices rose sharply with Brent crude futures up $1.39 at $111.16 a barrel as a U.S. deadline looms for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Tensions have disrupted global oil supply, leading to record premiums for WTI crude and strategic calculations by Gulf producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:04 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Hormuz Tensions and U.S. Deadline for Iran
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Oil prices surged on Tuesday as a critical deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump approaches for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This geopolitical tension has roiled the markets, with Brent crude futures rising $1.39 to $111.16 per barrel and WTI crude reaching nearly four-week highs at $116 per barrel.

The economic impact of the closure has been profound, with disrupted exports from the Gulf region creating a significant financial windfall for some producers like Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, while others face substantial losses. Analysts note the unusual premium of WTI over Brent, reflecting the urgency in the market as refiners scramble to replace the disrupted Middle Eastern supply.

The situation continues to unfold as the U.N. Security Council considers a resolution to protect commercial shipping in the strait. However, the outcome may be limited due to China's opposition to authorizing force. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has agreed to raise oil output quotas, although the impact remains muted due to the ongoing Strait closure.

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