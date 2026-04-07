India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor: A Milestone in Energy Security

Experts in the nuclear sector celebrated India's achievement of criticality in its Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). This milestone is pivotal for energy security, especially as India seeks to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports amid geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains.

The successful initial operation of the 500 MW PFBR, designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, marks a notable technological victory. Former officials emphasized the project's importance, highlighting how it makes India one of the few nations to master breeder reactor technology.

Amid global energy challenges, the development of the PFBR represents a leap forward in using domestic thorium reserves, promising sustainable long-term energy solutions. Preparations for further scaling the technology and integrating it into India's nuclear program underscore the government's commitment to energy innovation.