Left Menu

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor: A Milestone in Energy Security

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) reaching criticality marks a significant advancement in the country's energy security. This achievement underscores India's competency in nuclear technology, positioning it uniquely in global energy innovation. The development paves the way for future advancements and potential scale-ups in India's nuclear power strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:11 IST
India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor: A Milestone in Energy Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts in the nuclear sector celebrated India's achievement of criticality in its Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). This milestone is pivotal for energy security, especially as India seeks to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports amid geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains.

The successful initial operation of the 500 MW PFBR, designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, marks a notable technological victory. Former officials emphasized the project's importance, highlighting how it makes India one of the few nations to master breeder reactor technology.

Amid global energy challenges, the development of the PFBR represents a leap forward in using domestic thorium reserves, promising sustainable long-term energy solutions. Preparations for further scaling the technology and integrating it into India's nuclear program underscore the government's commitment to energy innovation.

TRENDING

1
India Maintains Sugar Export Policy Amid Production Concerns

India Maintains Sugar Export Policy Amid Production Concerns

 Global
2
No development in Bengal despite TMC remaining in power for 15 years: Mallikarjun Kharge after releasing Cong manifesto in Kolkata.

No development in Bengal despite TMC remaining in power for 15 years: Mallik...

 India
3
CIDCO's Vision: Transforming Navi Mumbai into a Global Economic Powerhouse

CIDCO's Vision: Transforming Navi Mumbai into a Global Economic Powerhouse

 India
4
Fake Disability Certificates Scam Sparks Legal Action

Fake Disability Certificates Scam Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026