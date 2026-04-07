Wall Street Cautious as U.S.-Iran Tensions Raise Market Uncertainty

Wall Street faced a cautious start on Tuesday, as investors weighed the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. With President Trump's impending deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, market participants remain apprehensive about potential outcomes.

Amid escalating tensions, a reported U.S. military strike on Iran's Kharg Island, a significant oil export hub, heightened uncertainties. Conversely, Tehran has threatened to target the infrastructure of Gulf neighbors, adding further strain to the situation. The geopolitical turmoil comes at a time when Wall Street is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, which continue to unsettle traders.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks showed positive momentum following a U.S. decision to increase Medicare Advantage payments. The broader market, however, experienced mixed reactions, with concerns over a sustained increase in crude oil prices potentially affecting inflation and prompting shifts in Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)