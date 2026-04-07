Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran
Countries worldwide are adopting diverse strategies to tackle soaring energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. From reviewing fuel exports in India, enhancing nuclear power in South Korea, banning refined fuel exports in China, to offering fuel subsidies in Greece, governments are striving to safeguard consumers and stabilize markets.
As the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran sends energy prices skyrocketing, governments worldwide are implementing diverse measures to protect consumers. India's efforts include reviewing fuel exports and increasing LPG production to avoid shortages.
In South Korea, authorities are lifting coal-fired power generation limits and offering energy vouchers to support vulnerable households, while China has halted refined fuel exports to ensure domestic availability.
European nations are considering fiscal measures to lower energy costs, with Greece offering fuel and fertilizer subsidies. The global energy crisis is demanding swift and strategic responses from countries to mitigate the impact on their citizens and economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)