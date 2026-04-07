Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

As the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran sends energy prices skyrocketing, governments worldwide are implementing diverse measures to protect consumers. India's efforts include reviewing fuel exports and increasing LPG production to avoid shortages.

In South Korea, authorities are lifting coal-fired power generation limits and offering energy vouchers to support vulnerable households, while China has halted refined fuel exports to ensure domestic availability.

European nations are considering fiscal measures to lower energy costs, with Greece offering fuel and fertilizer subsidies. The global energy crisis is demanding swift and strategic responses from countries to mitigate the impact on their citizens and economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)