Left Menu

Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

Countries worldwide are adopting diverse strategies to tackle soaring energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. From reviewing fuel exports in India, enhancing nuclear power in South Korea, banning refined fuel exports in China, to offering fuel subsidies in Greece, governments are striving to safeguard consumers and stabilize markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:49 IST
Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran sends energy prices skyrocketing, governments worldwide are implementing diverse measures to protect consumers. India's efforts include reviewing fuel exports and increasing LPG production to avoid shortages.

In South Korea, authorities are lifting coal-fired power generation limits and offering energy vouchers to support vulnerable households, while China has halted refined fuel exports to ensure domestic availability.

European nations are considering fiscal measures to lower energy costs, with Greece offering fuel and fertilizer subsidies. The global energy crisis is demanding swift and strategic responses from countries to mitigate the impact on their citizens and economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teetering on the Brink: U.S.-Iran Diplomacy in Peril

Teetering on the Brink: U.S.-Iran Diplomacy in Peril

 Global
2
Revised Mining Rules Propel India's Mineral Sector Forward

Revised Mining Rules Propel India's Mineral Sector Forward

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

 Israel
4
Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026