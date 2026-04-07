Oil Market Turmoil: Trump Pressures Iran Over Hormuz Blockade

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe consequences if unmet. This geopolitical tension has caused fluctuations in oil futures and prices across global markets.

The benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.2%, reaching $109.94 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.6% to a four-week high of $115.3 per barrel. Market analysts see this as a sign of increased pricing for immediate delivery amid ongoing tensions.

Iran rejected a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire, opting instead for a permanent end to hostilities. Meanwhile, disruptions in Gulf exports have resulted in higher oil prices, benefiting some producers financially. The U.N. is set to vote on a resolution to safeguard commercial shipping, amid opposition from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)