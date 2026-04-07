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Parties Unveil Power-Packed Manifestos for West Bengal 2026 Assembly Elections

Congress and Trinamool Congress have launched their manifestos for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, promising extensive social welfare schemes. Congress focuses on education, financial aid, and health insurance, while TMC emphasizes healthcare access and creating new districts to boost governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:42 IST
Parties Unveil Power-Packed Manifestos for West Bengal 2026 Assembly Elections
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders release manifesto for West Bengal elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic move for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the party's election manifesto, spotlighting significant social welfare promises. The manifesto includes free education up to the postgraduate level, monthly financial support for women and farmers, fast-track courts for women's safety, and comprehensive state-sponsored health insurance.

Addressing the press, Kharge declared, "We will empower women with Rs 2000 monthly and free education. Fast-track courts will ensure their safety, and state-funded health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh will offer affordable healthcare. Farmers will receive Rs 15,000 annually, alongside free electricity and improved procurement systems."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced the TMC's manifesto, "10 Protigya," focusing on new governance initiatives. Banerjee announced the 'Duare Chikitsa' healthcare scheme for doorstep service and proposed creating new districts to enhance governance. The state will vote for its 294-member Assembly in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results on May 4.

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