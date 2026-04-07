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India Maintains Fiscal Target Amidst Middle East Turmoil

India plans to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% for the financial year despite potential disruptions from the Middle East crisis. Government sources reveal strategies to control spending while focusing on infrastructure projects to support growth. However, rising oil prices could challenge fiscal goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:43 IST
India Maintains Fiscal Target Amidst Middle East Turmoil
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India sees no immediate threats to its fiscal deficit target for the new financial year, maintaining a focus on capital expenditure, government sources disclosed as concerns mount over the Middle East crisis.

While austerity measures are on the table, especially in ministries with underutilized budgets, financial backing for infrastructure projects like roads, railways, and airports remains a priority to drive economic growth and employment, sources noted.

The Iran conflict has escalated oil prices, pressuring government finances even as fuel excise duties are cut to protect consumers. Analysts, including Standard Chartered, anticipate potential slippage in fiscal targets. However, budget revisions hinge on a prolonged crisis, lasting several months, sources indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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