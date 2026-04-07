Boosting Sellers: PNB and GeM MoU Revolutionizes Financial Access
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has partnered with Government e-Marketplace to enhance financial access for sellers. This MoU allows sellers quick, collateral-free short-term loans against GeM orders, benefiting MSMEs and small businesses. The initiative aims to boost liquidity, improve transparency, and support India's Digital India vision.
- Country:
- India
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to bolster financial access for sellers. This strategic partnership aims to provide sellers with swift, collateral-free short-term loans linked to GeM purchase orders, enhancing liquidity and easing cash flow issues, according to a PNB release.
This collaboration notably empowers Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and small businesses that frequently encounter obstacles in securing timely and affordable credit. The arrangement promises a transparent and efficient process through digital and paperless loan applications, PNB stated.
By blending procurement with financing, the initiative not only improves the ease of conducting business but also extends vendor participation and aligns with India's Digital India vision by promoting a seamless, inclusive, and technology-driven procurement ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- PNB
- GeM
- MoU
- financial access
- sellers
- cash flow
- MSMEs
- Digital India
- collateral-free loans
- procurement