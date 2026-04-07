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Richter Gedeon Proposes Generous Dividend for 2025

Hungarian pharmaceutical giant Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has proposed a dividend of 656 forints per share for the year 2025. The proposal reflects the company's robust financial strategies and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:11 IST
Richter Gedeon Proposes Generous Dividend for 2025
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Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has announced a proposed dividend of 656 forints per share for 2025, as per their latest statement.

This move underscores the company's strong financial strategies and dedication to providing value to its shareholders, signaling its solid market position.

The announcement reflects Richter Gedeon's ongoing commitment to growth and profitability, strengthening its standing in the global pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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