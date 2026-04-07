Torrent Power's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in Power Generation
Torrent Power has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a 100% stake in Nabha Power Ltd. The deal, valued at Rs 6,889 crore, will expand Torrent's operational capacity from 5 GW to 6.4 GW, bolstering its presence in the power generation sector.
- Country:
- India
Torrent Power Limited has been granted approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a significant acquisition in the power sector. The company has secured a deal to acquire Nabha Power Ltd from L&T Power Development, marking a substantial expansion in its operational capacities.
Announced in February 2026, the acquisition deal is valued at Rs 6,889 crore. The acquisition involves Torrent Power assuming full equity shares and non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in Nabha Power Ltd. This move will increase Torrent's operational capacity from 5 GW to an impressive 6.4 GW.
Nabha Power operates a supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity of 2x700 Megawatts in Rajpura, Punjab. This strategic acquisition will not only enhance Torrent Power's generating capabilities but also strengthen competition in the power sector, ensuring fair business practices as monitored by the CCI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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