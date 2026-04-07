Global Economy Teeters as Iran Conflict Sparks Recession Fears

As the war in Iran continues, the global economy is facing mounting risks of recession due to skyrocketing oil prices and supply chain disruptions. Economists and business leaders voice concerns as the conflict enters its sixth week, causing widespread economic tremors felt across continents.

In the U.S., industries are struggling with sharp cost increases, notably in the plastics sector. Kevin Kelly's Emerald Packaging, a family-run business, is contemplating breaking contracts due to unsustainable price hikes. He highlights the unprecedented rise in resin costs, threatening business viability and echoing global economic distress signals.

Asian and European economies are particularly vulnerable to energy supply shocks from the Gulf. The potential for prolonged high oil prices could severely impact global growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. and China may be better insulated, yet American consumers brace for inflation-induced pullbacks, tightening spending on non-essential services.