India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves First Criticality

In a landmark achievement, India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Chennai attained its first criticality on Tuesday. This pivotal moment marks the beginning of a controlled fission chain reaction, signifying a major milestone in the nation's nuclear capabilities and energy program.

Experts across the nuclear field have lauded the indigenously constructed 500 MWe PFBR, labeling the event as a 'seminal moment' in India's nuclear journey. This achievement brings the country one step closer to realizing the full potential of its nuclear power program, promising extensive energy security.

The success at Kalpakkam underscores India's strides in advancing homegrown nuclear technology, offering a promising horizon for sustainable energy strategies and showcasing the country's engineering prowess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)