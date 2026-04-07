UK Markets Fall Amid Tensions Over Iran; Blue-Chip Indexes Slide
UK shares saw declines on Tuesday as investors grew risk-averse ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's stern ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes both dropped, affected by geopolitical tension, rising crude oil prices, and broader market corrections.
UK shares ended Tuesday on a downward trend, primarily due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors displayed a risk-averse sentiment as the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz approached without resolution.
The FTSE 100 index descended by 0.8% to close at 10,348.8 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a 0.4% dip, disrupting a four-day winning streak. These decreases occurred despite the blue-chip index reaching a one-month high earlier in the day.
While aerospace, defense, travel, and leisure sectors were notably hit, oil and gas shares performed well, aligning with crude oil price hikes. The market remains vigilant as a key U.S. inflation report looms, likely influencing upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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