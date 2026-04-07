Guinea-Bissau Transport Strikes: Drivers Push Back Against Fuel Price Hikes

Transport drivers in several areas of Guinea-Bissau, notably the capital, began a strike on Tuesday protesting fuel price hikes imposed by the government. The price increase comes as a response to global oil price rises due to the Iran war.

In the key eastern city of Gabu and the town of Mansoa, taxi and van drivers also ceased operations, leaving many passengers no choice but to travel on foot. The drivers' union leader, Caram Gassama, announced that the strikes in the capital would soon extend to taxis.

The price adjustments, which catapulted gasoline and diesel costs, were enforced without allowing fare hikes. The silence from the government, led by Major-General Horta Inta-a, heightens tensions in the nation still reeling from a recent military coup.