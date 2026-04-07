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Guinea-Bissau Transport Strikes: Drivers Push Back Against Fuel Price Hikes

Drivers in Guinea-Bissau are on strike due to government-imposed fuel price hikes following the Iran war. The strikes in multiple localities, including Bissau and Gabu, impact public transport and force passengers to walk. The government's price increase and ban on passenger fare hikes have fueled the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:57 IST
Guinea-Bissau Transport Strikes: Drivers Push Back Against Fuel Price Hikes
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

Transport drivers in several areas of Guinea-Bissau, notably the capital, began a strike on Tuesday protesting fuel price hikes imposed by the government. The price increase comes as a response to global oil price rises due to the Iran war.

In the key eastern city of Gabu and the town of Mansoa, taxi and van drivers also ceased operations, leaving many passengers no choice but to travel on foot. The drivers' union leader, Caram Gassama, announced that the strikes in the capital would soon extend to taxis.

The price adjustments, which catapulted gasoline and diesel costs, were enforced without allowing fare hikes. The silence from the government, led by Major-General Horta Inta-a, heightens tensions in the nation still reeling from a recent military coup.

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