Oil Tensions Escalate as Strait Showdown Looms

Energy markets witnessed a volatile day as oil prices fluctuated due to escalating geopolitical tensions. Brent futures remained steady while U.S. crude moved toward its highest closing price since 2022, driven by President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Unfolding dynamics in the oil trade show West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gaining ground over Brent, with the former expected to close at its highest level since mid-2022 according to energy analysts. The geopolitical backdrop, exacerbated by tensions in the Gulf, increasingly dictates market behavior, with rapidly widening time spreads indicating acute immediate market tightness.

As the U.S.-Iran standoff intensifies, significant market disruptions are evident, illustrated by soaring prices amid the strategic closure. The broader impact spans economic spheres, reflecting in premium pricing in Europe and Asia. With Trump's deadline looming, strikes in Iran and retaliatory actions reverberate across the region, reshaping the oil supply landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)