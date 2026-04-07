Madagascar Declares Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict

In a significant move, Madagascar has declared a state of energy emergency for 15 days, attributing the situation to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The cabinet highlighted the deepening energy crisis and its impact on the country's supply.

Several African nations are similarly grappling with surging global oil prices due to the Iran conflict, prompting measures like fuel price hikes, energy savings strategies, and electricity rationing. Madagascar's response underscores the severity of the crisis.

This emergency declaration authorizes authorities to take urgent steps to restore energy supply and ensure public service continuity. Reports from local media indicate widespread fuel shortages across Madagascar, reflecting the situation's gravity.