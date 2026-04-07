Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil markets faced a turbulent day with mixed price movements. While Brent crude remained steady amidst concerns over economic growth, U.S. crude reached its peak since 2022. The uptick is partly attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly with Iran's steadfast blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait or facing severe military repercussions. This critical waterway facilitates 20% of the world's oil and gas flows. As the deadline loomed, military strikes intensified, targeting crucial infrastructure in Iran.

World economic leaders, including the IMF and World Bank executives, express concerns over the prolonged disruption. Experts predict slower economic growth and elevated inflation levels due to this geopolitical conflict, while negotiations between the U.S. and Iran remain precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)