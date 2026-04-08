Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Falter Amid Iran Strait Deadline

U.S. stocks were under pressure on Tuesday as investors anxiously anticipated President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz. While major stock indexes avoided session lows, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq appeared set to break their streak of gains.

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, oil prices increased, sparking inflation fears. Analysts are concerned about the potential economic impact, as durable goods orders saw a greater-than-expected decline. Investors are eagerly awaiting the upcoming consumer price index report for further insight into the inflationary effects of the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. healthcare stocks experienced gains following the government's announcement to raise Medicare Advantage payments. Technology stocks saw mixed results, with Apple declining due to reported technical setbacks, while Broadcom and Intel surged following new partnerships.