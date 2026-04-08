Global Markets Brace for U.S.-Iran Deadline Amid Volatile Oil Prices

Global markets experienced a tense session as investors braced for the outcome of a standoff between the United States and Iran. The deadlock is already having a ripple effect on oil prices and market sentiment, leaving many investors in a cautious stance.

In the oil market, U.S. crude futures saw a rise, settling around $113 per barrel, while Brent crude slightly dipped. The market volatility is exacerbated by strategic uncertainties, as both nations show no sign of easing their positions.

Amid these tensions, the U.S. dollar remained strong, and Treasury yields showed little change. The situation is putting significant pressure on global financial markets, with concerns about inflation and economic slowdown taking center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)