Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz Rattle Global Markets

In a day characterized by minimal market gains, the focus remained on the escalating U.S.-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's ultimatum has added pressure to resolve the crisis, which sees Iran threatening retaliation against U.S. allies in the Gulf should the situation deteriorate.

Efforts at mediation continue, with Pakistan playing a significant role. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diplomatic progress fuels a cautious optimism, urging extensions to looming deadlines, while investors stay wary of making significant moves amidst economic uncertainties.

Market volatility is evident as investors prepare for potential inflationary impacts, with oil prices showing mixed results. The U.S. markets portrayed a similar hesitance, reflecting in the slight movements across major indices.