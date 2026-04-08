Trump's Sudden Diplomatic Shift: A Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday. This announcement came just hours before his stated deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

The decision was shared via Trump's social media account, showcasing his familiar pattern of retracting from harsh threats. Earlier that day, Trump had cautioned Iran that failing to meet his demands would result in severe consequences.

Trump revealed that the ceasefire hinges on Iran's pause of its blockade of vital oil and gas shipments through the strait. With Iran's new 10-point proposal, he expressed optimism about finalizing a long-term peace agreement during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)