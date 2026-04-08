Trump's Unexpected Ceasefire with Iran Shakes Global Markets

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, forestalling a possible escalation of military conflict. This agreement was reached just hours before a self-imposed deadline that threatened extensive attacks on Iran's civilian infrastructure.

The unexpected announcement marks a significant shift from Trump's earlier warnings of catastrophic consequences, portending a potential breakthrough in prolonged tension between the two nations. U.S. and Israeli forces had intensified their strikes on Iranian targets, increasing regional instability.

As the world watches closely, the ceasefire agreement has brought about ripples in global financial and energy markets, reflecting widespread concern over geopolitical stability. While America's internal political climate remains charged, international diplomatic efforts continue to avert further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)