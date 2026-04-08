Trump's Brinkmanship: A Two-Week Ceasefire and Market Reactions

In a dramatic diplomatic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran just hours before a critical deadline that threatened to escalate military tensions.

The announcement eased fears of immediate conflict and brought relief to global markets, sending oil prices downward, boosting bonds, and driving stock surges, as analysts anticipated a potential stabilization in Gulf oil exports.

However, expert opinions remain divergent, with concerns about long-term price stability and the potential recurrence of hostilities weighing heavily on investors' minds.