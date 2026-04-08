Trump's Brinkmanship: A Two-Week Ceasefire and Market Reactions
U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, preventing military escalation and affecting global markets. The temporary truce aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for Gulf oil and gas exports. Investor reactions are mixed, citing uncertainties over oil prices and potential inflation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:23 IST
In a dramatic diplomatic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran just hours before a critical deadline that threatened to escalate military tensions.
The announcement eased fears of immediate conflict and brought relief to global markets, sending oil prices downward, boosting bonds, and driving stock surges, as analysts anticipated a potential stabilization in Gulf oil exports.
However, expert opinions remain divergent, with concerns about long-term price stability and the potential recurrence of hostilities weighing heavily on investors' minds.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- ceasefire
- Iran
- oil markets
- Strait of Hormuz
- stocks
- bonds
- inflation
- investors
- peace
ALSO READ
Iran foreign minister says passage through the Strait of Hormuz allowed next 2 weeks under Iranian military management, reports AP.
Edge of Escalation: Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz
Stocks Mixed Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
U.S. Stocks Mixed Amid Iran Strait Negotiations and Middle East Tensions
High-Stakes Veto: China and Russia Block UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Security